One dead in shooting just hours after police chief's news conference on guns

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East York that took place just hours after Toronto's police chief told reporters a spate of shootings in recent days has "gang connotations."

Emergency crews were called to Wakunda Place and O'Connor Drive around 2 p.m. Friday after reports of multiple gunshots heard.

Officers arrived to find one victim, and then later found a second.

Police say they are looking for multiple suspects and have shut down Wakunda Place for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5400.

The shooting comes as Chief Mark Saunders announced five arrests in connection with three recent separate incidents.

Saunders also acknowledged innocent bystanders and people in communities with street gangs have been disproportionately affected by the recent violence.

Over the past week, police have responded to numerous shootings, including a violent Simcoe Day long weekend that left 17 people with gunshot injuries from 14 separate gun-related incidents. There have also been three shootings in one neighbourhood in suburban Scarborough since Tuesday.

According to police statistics, Toronto is on pace to set a new annual record for total shooting incidents and victims.

The gunfire follows a pair of overnight shootings that left two people with serious injuries in opposite ends of the city.