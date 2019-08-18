Woman in her 20s wounded in daytime Etobicoke shooting

A woman in her 20s was seriously injured in a daytime shooting outside an Etobicoke residential building on Sunday, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue. Police were called to the scene at about 1:25 p.m., according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

When officers arrived at about 1:45 p.m., they found the woman suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took her to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A black SUV seen in the area is believed to be linked to the shooting. No suspect information was available.

No weapon has been recovered.

Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and security camera video. An area outside the building has been taped off.

"Obviously, there is an active crime scene investigation that is going on," Li said.

Toronto police officers stand outside a building near Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue on Sunday following a shooting that injured a woman in her 20s. (James Morrison-Collalto)