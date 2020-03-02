Man with bullet wounds found dead near Humber River Hospital: police

A man in his 20s was found dead with multiple bullet wounds early Monday near the Humber River Hospital in North York, police say.

Toronto police were patrolling the area just before 2:30 a.m. when they noticed a man lying on a grassy area by a bus stop, said Insp. Stacey Davis with Toronto Police.

"He had several gunshot wounds to the chest," Davis said.

He had no vital signs, she said, and was just outside the hospital grounds near Woodward and Uphill avenues.

'We did not get any radio calls'

"We did not get any radio calls, the officers just happened upon the male," Davis said.

Police are still investigating. Davis urged people to check their video footage and properties for potential information.

Anyone with information can contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.