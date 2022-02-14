Male seriously injured in shooting inside Scarborough high school

A male has been seriously injured in a shooting inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The shooting happened at David and Mary Thomson Collegiate, 125 Brockley Dr., near Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue. Police were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m.

Officers found the male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The school has been placed on lockdown. There is a large police presence at the school.

The Toronto District School Board said the shooting happened shortly after dismissal.

"At this point in time, we do not have many details but are working closely with police who [are] now at school," the school board said in a statement.