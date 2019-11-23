Man dead after shooting in Toronto's east end

A man is dead after a shooting in the city's east end Saturday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the scene in the Danforth Road and Thicketwood Drive area in Scarborough at approximately 4:40 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunfire.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering serious wounds.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but the man died shortly after at the scene.

Homicide investigators have now been called in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.