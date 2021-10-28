Homicide unit investigating apparent fatal shooting in Scarborough

Homicide detectives are investigating after "evidence of gunfire" was found at the scene of what was initially believed to be a single-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Thursday.

Officers were first called to the area of Washburn Way and Tapscott Road around 3:42 a.m., said Const. David Hopkinson.

A male driver had crashed into a townhouse complex and appeared to be suffering from "very significant injuries," Hopkinson said.

The man was rushed to hospital, where a short time after he was pronounced dead.

Officers who examined the crash scene then found signs that the man may have been shot, Hopkinson said, and the homicide unit was notified.

No further information about the deceased man was immediately available, Hopkinson said.

Anyone with information about the incident or relevant dashcam video is asked to contact Toronto police.