Man in his 40s critically injured in Christmas night shooting

A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting on Christmas night in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to a highrise residential building on Sheppard Avenue East, west of Kennedy Road, at about 11:40 p.m. Police had received reports that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived at the building, they found an unconscious man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was lying on the floor in a common area of the building, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

The man was taken by emergency run to a Toronto trauma centre.

Shell casings found inside building

Douglas-Cook said the victim is still listed in life-threatening condition in hospital.

Officers found shell casings inside the building, she added. No weapon was recovered.

Police are canvassing the building for security camera video and urging any witnesses to come forward.

No suspect information was released.