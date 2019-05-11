Man in hospital with gunshot wound after drive-by shooting, crash in east end

A man believed to be in his 30s is recovering in hospital from a gunshot wound after a drive-by shooting in the city's east end that ended in a crash on Friday night, Toronto police say.

The shooting occurred near Castle Frank station, at Bloor Street East and Castle Frank Road, when one person in a vehicle began shooting at another vehicle, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Both vehicles were eastbound on Bloor Street East. They continued in that direction, and minutes later, they collided with at least one other vehicle on Danforth Avenue near Chester Avenue.

Police were called to the Danforth at that point shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Initially, police reported the incident on Friday night as two shootings that occurred minutes apart, but clarified the sequence of events early Saturday to indicate only one shooting took place.

"The information is still coming in. There's a lot that we're trying to make sense of still," Douglas-Cook said on Saturday.

Police say two vehicles involved in a shooting crashed in the area of Danforth Avenue and Chester Avenue on Friday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found the driver of one vehicle had suffered a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body area. Toronto paramedics took him to hospital.

Police cannot confirm whether the injured driver shot back at the other vehicle before the crash. He was believed to be the sole occupant of his vehicle.

2 to 3 suspects fled on foot, shell casings found on road

At two or three suspects from the other vehicle fled on foot after the crash. Police said they do not know in which direction they were headed.

No description of suspects was released.

Meanwhile, near Castle Frank station, police found shell casings on the road and a live round, according to Staff Sgt. Darren Laing, of Toronto police's 51 Division.

For hours, police closed a stretch of Bloor Street East, in the area of Castle Frank Road, and a stretch of Danforth Avenue, from Chester Avenue to Broadview Avenue, as officers investigated. All roads have since been reopened.

"It was quite an extensive road closure," Douglas-Cook said on Saturday.

Anyone who has relevant surveillance camera video or dashboard camera video, who may witnessed any of the events that led to the crash, or who may seen the fleeing suspects, is urged to call police.