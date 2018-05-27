1st-degree murder charges laid in Brampton shooting last spring

Police in Peel Region have made two arrests in the death of a 27-year-old man gunned down last May outside a Brampton home.

A 22-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Brampton, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nasser Abdoulkader, who was Peel's 11th homicide victim of 2018. Police earlier said Abdoulkader was 26.

Peel police were called to a home on Linderwood Drive just after 10 p.m. on May 26, 2018.

Abdoulkader was at the home visiting when one or more people drove up in a dark vehicle and fired shots, police said at the time. Abdoulkader was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured, police said.

The 22-year-old appeared in court Tuesday, while the 17-year-old is expected to appear Wednesday. His identity cannot be revealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.