Shooting in parking lot of Brampton high school leaves male student, 18, in critical condition

An 18-year-old male student is in critical but stable condition after a shooting in the parking lot of a Brampton high school Friday, the Peel District School Board says.

He was shot on the grounds of Castlebrooke Secondary School, near The Gore Road and Fitzpatrick Drive. Police were called to the scene shortly after 12 noon.

The school was placed in a hold and secure as police investigated, but that measure has since been lifted and the school has dismissed its students.

Peel police said a friend of the victim took him to hospital. Police said it is a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety.

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel Regional Police, said police believe the student attends a school in the area. The suspect is still at large and no description has been released.

Malon Edwards, spokesperson for the Peel District School Board, confirmed that the student was injured in the school's parking lot. He said school staff and school board staff are working with police on the investigation.

"Police were called to the scene and are investigating. The student has been taken to hospital. At this time, we do not have any other information to share," Edwards said.

"We are currently providing support for the students and staff at Castlebrooke Secondary School. The safety, well-being and mental health of our students is our top priority."

Shooting follows other violent incidents at schools

The parking lot shooting comes as other schools in the Greater Toronto Area deal with violent incidents in the last few weeks.

Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing inside Birchmount Park Collegiate in the city's east end Monday afternoon as students were being dismissed for the day.

Police said a 17-year-old student was found with apparent stab wounds and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The stabbing came two weeks after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, another high school in the east end, left one student dead and injured another.

