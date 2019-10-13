Man seriously injured in shooting at Bathurst and College

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Toronto early Sunday, police and paramedics say.

The shooting happened in the area of Bathurst and College streets. Emergency crews were called to the intersection at 3:10 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they took the man to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was busy at the time of the shooting because people were coming out of bars.

Police taped off the scene and many people were unable to retrieve their cars because of the investigation.