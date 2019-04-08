2 arrested, 2 still wanted in attempted murder investigation: police

Toronto police say they arrested two men, both 34, after a shooting earlier this week that spurred an attempted murder investigation.

Police say two groups of people allegedly encountered each other in a convenience store Tuesday, near Queens Drive and Jane Street.

Both groups brandished guns then exchanged gunfire, according to Toronto police.

Following the incident, one group fled in a car and struck another uninvolved vehicle head-on, police said. They fled on foot and discarded a firearm nearby.

The other group of people fled the area in a dark-coloured car.

People in the uninvolved vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Two others still wanted

Police say both of the arrested men were charged on several counts, including possession of a loaded firearm. One of the two arrested suspects was also charged with attempted murder.

They appeared in Toronto West Court on Thursday.



Investigators have also identified two other suspects in the incident, and are appealing to any witnesses for information.



Dwight John, 22, from Toronto, is wanted by police on several counts, including attempted murder.



Malik Christie, 20, also from Toronto, is wanted on several counts, including possession of a loaded firearm.



Police say they are believed to be violent, armed and dangerous, and are warning the public not to approach the suspects if located.