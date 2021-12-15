Police arrest 2, searching for 3rd man after Regent Park triple shooting

Two men are facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with a triple shooting in Regent Park this past September.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of a third man, police said in a news release.

The shooting, which happened at 8:52 p.m. on Sept. 18, in the Oak Street and Sumach Street area, killed one man and left two others injured.

Police say multiple gunshots were heard. When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Thane Murray, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and is still receiving treatment, police say. A 27-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Two 20-year-old Toronto men were arrested earlier this week, and both have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, police said in the news release.

Police also say an arrest warrant has been issued for Jabreel Elmi, 27, of Toronto. He is also wanted on charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Jabreel is described as standing five feet, seven inches tall, 180 pounds and with a stocky build.

Police say if anyone spots him, they should call 911, as he is considered armed and dangerous.