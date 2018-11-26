1 critically injured after shooting in Ajax

A person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in a residential area of Ajax on Sunday night, Durham police say.

Police were called to Hibbard Drive, near Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue North, for a report of gunfire shortly after 9 p.m.

The victim is now being treated in hospital, police said in a tweet early Monday. Police have not released the victim's age or sex.

A black SUV was found in a driveway in Ajax with shattered windows. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A black SUV with shattered windows was found in the driveway of a house on Hibbard Drive.

Police have taped off the driveway and part of the street to allow officers to investigate.

A description of a suspect has not been released.

Durham police are investigating a shooting in Ajax on Sunday night that left a person with critical injuries. (Tony Smyth/CBC)