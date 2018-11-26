1 critically injured after shooting in Ajax
Black SUV with shattered windows was found in a driveway in residential area
A person was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in a residential area of Ajax on Sunday night, Durham police say.
Police were called to Hibbard Drive, near Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue North, for a report of gunfire shortly after 9 p.m.
The victim is now being treated in hospital, police said in a tweet early Monday. Police have not released the victim's age or sex.
A black SUV with shattered windows was found in the driveway of a house on Hibbard Drive.
Police have taped off the driveway and part of the street to allow officers to investigate.
A description of a suspect has not been released.
Officers responding to reports of gun fire - now investigating a shooting on Hibbard Drive in <a href="https://twitter.com/TownOfAjax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownOfAjax</a> - victim being treated in hospital. More information to follow. <a href="https://t.co/P5hDhdop6r">pic.twitter.com/P5hDhdop6r</a>—@DRPSWestDiv