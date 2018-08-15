Man in his 20s sustains life-threatening injuries in St. James Town shooting

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and another is in police custody after a shooting in St. James Town late Tuesday, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police officers were called to Ontario Street, just south of Wellesley Street, shortly before midnight for a report of gunfire.

A man in his 20s was shot in the neck and taken to a downtown trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said in a tweet. They did not provide any further updates on social media and no one was available to comment further early Wednesday morning.