Man in his 20s sustains life-threatening injuries in St. James Town shooting

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and another is in police custody after a shooting in St. James Town late Tuesday, according to Toronto paramedics.

1 man was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, according to police

CBC News ·
A man in his 20s was rushed to a downtown trauma centre after he was shot in the neck in St. James Town late Tuesday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police officers were called to Ontario Street, just south of Wellesley Street, shortly before midnight for a report of gunfire. 

A man in his 20s was shot in the neck and taken to a downtown trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said. 

One person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said in a tweet. They did not provide any further updates on social media and no one was available to comment further early Wednesday morning. 

Toronto police said officers had searched the area for a possibly second suspect but provided no further update as to whether anyone was located. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

