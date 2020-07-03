Man found with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Dundas and Spadina

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting just west of the downtown core.

Toronto police say they received a call at around 6:40 p.m. about multiple shots fired. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

Toronto Paramedics describe the victim as a man in his late 20s.

They say he has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word yet on arrests or suspects.

Police say they are canvassing for witnesses.

They say they are searching for a Black man between 30 to 35-years-old, standing six foot two and weighing 180 pounds. Police say the suspect has a short black afro hairstyle, a black goatee, and was wearing a black track suit with white stripes and white sneakers.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene but so far there are no official road closures.