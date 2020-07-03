Man found with life-threatening injuries after shooting at Dundas and Spadina
Victim was rushed to a trauma centre, paramedics say
A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting just west of the downtown core.
Toronto police say they received a call at around 6:40 p.m. about multiple shots fired. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.
Toronto Paramedics describe the victim as a man in his late 20s.
They say he has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
There's no word yet on arrests or suspects.
Police say they are canvassing for witnesses.
They say they are searching for a Black man between 30 to 35-years-old, standing six foot two and weighing 180 pounds. Police say the suspect has a short black afro hairstyle, a black goatee, and was wearing a black track suit with white stripes and white sneakers.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene but so far there are no official road closures.
SHOOTING:<br>Dundas St W & Spadina Ave<br>- reports of a man shot <br>- police o/s<br>- confirmed shooting<br>- have located a man with a gun shot wound<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a> confirmed adult male shot, with life threatening injuries<br>- emergency run to trauma hospital <br>- will update<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1228666?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1228666</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations
