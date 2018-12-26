Toronto police broaden search for missing elderly woman with Alzheimer's

Toronto police say they are broadening their search for a 74-year-old woman who went missing in Scarborough on Monday night to the city's east end.

Shirley Lee was last seen in camera footage in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area. Police say Lee knocked on a random door in the neighbourhood and asked the homeowner about one of her family members. She was reported missing two hours before she appeared on the video.

Police said Lee may be confused as she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and they are concerned for her safety.

"We have a number of resources that are searching the area," Insp. Anthony Paoletta told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are asking for the public to search their property, search their yards . . . we are looking for any type of information or signs that would lead us to believe that Shirley has been in this area."

Police set up a command post at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Collegiate Institute to coordinate the search efforts.

Toronto police released newer photos of Shirley Lee Wednesday night. (Toronto Police Service)

Lee is described as five foot three inches, with short salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, blue jeans and black running shoes.

On Tuesday afternoon, police upgraded the search to a level three, which is the "highest level of a search urgency," meaning police have resources across the city to try to find Lee.

Paoletta said there are a number of officers from 43 Division searching, as well as drones, mounted police and officers from other divisions.

"Our intention is to maintain an active search presence, to keep officers assigned to this detail, and to try to locate Shirley as quickly as possible," said Paoletta.

Police are asking for people to check properties, sheds and structures for the missing woman. (Toronto Police Service)

He said the major concerns are about Lee being out in the cold for a long period of time. He also said she takes medications that she does not have with her at this time. The geography being so close to the Scarborough Bluffs is also a concern for police, said Paoletta.

Lee's family have been searching since Christmas Eve when she first went missing. Her brother, Tommy Fennell, who spoke to reporters. said they are appreciative of the way the community has rallied around them and supported their search. He said they are not going to give up.

The search for Lee comes a day after another level three search was mounted for hiker Stella Wong.

Wong went missing in the area of Crothers Woods​ Sunday night. On Monday police found a body they believe is Wong, but have not officially identified.