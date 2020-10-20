Trial begins for former Olympic taekwondo coach charged with sex assaults on students

A trial has begun for a former Taekwondo Canada coach charged with sexually assaulting two teen students over the course of several years.

Shin Wook Lim appeared virtually in a judge-alone trial that started on Monday morning. The 46-year-old Woodbridge, Ont.. man pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of sexual assault against two teens, which allegedly took place from 2013 to 2017.

The Crown's first witness was one of the alleged victims in the case. A publication ban has been put in place to protect her identity.

The woman, who is now 21 years old, described a pattern of escalating behaviour from Lim, who was her coach in the "high performance program" at Black Belt World in downtown Toronto. She joined the program back in 2013.

"I loved training," she said.

The woman testified that she and Lim would communicate on a Korean instant messaging app called Kakao Talk, and that he would instruct her to delete their message chains.

Though the relationship between the two started out normally, things began to escalate in 2014, she said, when Lim sent her a message along the lines of, "If you and I were the only people left in this world, what would I be to you?"

"I didn't really know what to say. I thought it was a weird question," she said, adding that she responded with something like, "You're like an uncle to me."

"And he was like, 'That's it?'" she said.

Things further escalated to Lim telling the teen he loved her in a message, she said, and eventually to regular meetings in an office at the taekwondo studio.

It was there, she testified, that Lim first started hugging and kissing her.

The woman said the first time this happened, she knew it wasn't OK, and she didn't want any part of it — but Lim assured her that it would just bring them closer and help with her training.

"My head just started spiraling," she said.

"I think I said 'I don't want to' a few times."

Things continued to escalate during other similar instances, she testified, including at Lim's apartment in Etobicoke.

She said the assaults started to include sexual touching both over and under her clothes, as well as instances where Lim penetrated her with his fingers.

"I wasn't engaging," she said. "I didn't want to touch him."

The trial continues Tuesday afternoon.