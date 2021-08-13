Sherway Gardens in lockdown as police investigate shooting

Sherway Gardens is under lockdown as Toronto police respond to reports of a shooting at the mall.

Police say they were called to the mall at around 2:40 p.m. on Friday for reports of shots fired, but so far no injuries have been reported..

Paramedics are on standby.

Const. Edward Parks, a spokesperson for Toronto police, says two groups were allegedly involved in the shooting but there's no word yet on what led to it.

Edwards says investigators are at the scene.

Police say they will be providing more information as the situation unfolds.

Cadillac Fairview, the company that owns the mall, says it will be closed for the rest of the day.

Bus service at Sherway Gardens has stopped running while police investigate, the TTC said in a tweet.

More to come.