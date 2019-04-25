Person suffers 'serious facial burns' in Mississauga highrise fire

One person was taken to hospital with "serious facial burns" after a fire at a Mississauga highrise in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to a building on Sheridan Park Drive shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of a blaze.

Firefighters arrived to find a unit on the 10th floor fully engulfed, according to Sean Bradley, acting platoon chief with Mississauga Fire.

"It was a very serious fire," Bradley said from the scene.

Crews were able to tap into a stem pipe in the building and extinguish the blaze, he added.

One person from inside the apartment was taken to hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation, Peel paramedics said. No further information about the person was available.

About 100 people were forced to leave their homes while firefighters worked to put the fire out and secure the 10th floor. They were sheltered in transit buses for several hours before they were able to return to their units.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the circumstances of the fire. It's not yet clear how the blaze started, Bradley said.