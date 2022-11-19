Sheridan College closes Oakville campus, cancels classes due to 'safety concern' in the area

Sheridan College says it's closed its Oakville campus for the rest of Saturday as a result of a "safety concern" in the area identified by Halton Regional Police.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the college announced it's cancelled all classes and events on its Oakville campus at 1430 Trafalgar Road, and evacuated all of its buildings as directed by police.

"There was an immediate request to Sheridan Security directly from Halton Police and we are following their directives," reads a tweet from the college.

The closure comes shortly after all Sheridan campuses finished holding open house events for future students.

Access to campus buildings isn't permitted at this time, the college says.

"An update will be shared as more information becomes available."