Police ID victim of fatal Sherbourne Street TCH complex shooting as Brent Young, 41

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death in a downtown apartment early Monday morning.

Officers discovered Brent Young in a third-floor unit in a Toronto Community Housing complex at Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street East suffering from "obvious trauma as result of gunshot wounds."

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Young, 41, was from Toronto, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. and was contained to a single apartment.

Toronto police's homicide unit is still investigating. On Monday, Det. Rob Choe said there was "reason to believe" that a number of security cameras captured relevant footage of the incident.

Young's death was the 48th homicide in Toronto in 2018.

Investigators are asking anyone with potentially valuable information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.