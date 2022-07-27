Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Man rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck in downtown Toronto, paramedics say.

Police called to intersection of Sherbourne and Queen following collision

Police say they were called to the Queen Street and Sherbourne Street East area just after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. (Canadian Press)

Police say they were called to the Queen Street and Sherbourne Street East area just after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday about a person struck by a van.

Police and paramedics are on scene.

Southbound traffic is closed at Shuter Street and Sherbourne Street for the investigation. 
