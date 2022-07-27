Man rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto
Police called to intersection of Sherbourne and Queen following collision
A man in his 40s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck in downtown Toronto, paramedics say.
Police say they were called to the Queen Street and Sherbourne Street East area just after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday about a person struck by a van.
Police and paramedics are on scene.
COLLISION:<br>Queen St East + Sherbourne St <br>12:21pm<br>- Reports a pedestrian was struck by a van<br>- Police are on scene <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS51Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS51Div</a><br>- Medics are on scene <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoMedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoMedics</a><br>- Emerg run to hospital<br>- S/B traffic is blocked at Shuter/Sherbourne <a href="https://twitter.com/TTCnotices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TTCnotices</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1438248?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1438248</a><br>^lb—@TPSOperations