Toronto woman wanted after fatal stabbing on Sherbourne Street Wednesday

One woman is dead and another is wanted after a daylight stabbing on Sherbourne Street in downtown Toronto Wednesday, police say.

In a news release Thursday, Toronto police say they were called to the area near Dundas Street East just after 10 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

They arrived to find a woman with stab wounds and "covered with blood." She was then taken a local trauma centre and pronounced dead.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Tara Morton.

Oleesia Langdon, 24, is now wanted for second-degree murder. She is described as having a medium build, wearing a dark hoodie, light-coloured track pants and yellow shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.