Skip to Main Content
Toronto woman wanted after fatal stabbing on Sherbourne Street Wednesday
Toronto

Toronto woman wanted after fatal stabbing on Sherbourne Street Wednesday

One woman is dead and another is wanted after a daylight stabbing on Sherbourne Street in downtown Toronto Wednesday, police say.

Police have identified victim as 41-year-old Tara Morton

CBC News ·
In a news release Thursday, Toronto police say they were called to the area near Dundas Street East just after 10 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife. (CBC)

One woman is dead and another is wanted after a daylight stabbing on Sherbourne Street in downtown Toronto Wednesday, police say.

In a news release Thursday, Toronto police say they were called to the area near Dundas Street East just after 10 a.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

They arrived to find a woman with stab wounds and "covered with blood." She was then taken a local trauma centre and  pronounced dead.

Police arrived to find a woman with stab wounds and 'covered with blood.' She was then taken a local trauma centre where she was pronounced dead. (CBC)

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Tara Morton.

Oleesia Langdon, 24, is now wanted for second-degree murder. She is described as having a medium build, wearing a dark hoodie, light-coloured track pants and yellow shoes. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now