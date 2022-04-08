Man dies after shooting at Sherbourne subway station

A man has died following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station on Thursday evening.

Toronto police responded to a report of a shooting outside the subway station on Glen Street around 5 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found a man with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, confirmed to CBC News that the male victim had died in hospital from his injuries.

"The individual was taken to local hospital by Toronto paramedics, unfortunately the man has succumbed to his injuries and pronounced as deceased at the hospital," he said.

Toronto Police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation and it is ongoing.

Glen Street remains closed, and subway trains were bypassing Sherbourne station but have since resumed regular service.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-2222.