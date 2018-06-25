Man dead after shooting inside Sherbourne Street apartment

One man is dead after a shooting inside a downtown apartment building early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the complex at 251 Sherbourne Street, near Dundas Street E., shortly after 2:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

They found the victim with gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police's homicide unit has taken over the investigation, which is in its very early stages.

The incident capped off a violent weekend in the GTA. Four people were shot to death in three separate incidents, while a fourth person was killed in a stabbing, all within a period of less than 48 hours.