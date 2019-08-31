Woman killed by driver in Scarborough hit and run

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Scarborough late Friday, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Sheppard Avenue E. and Abbotsfield Gate Lane.

Paramedics found the victim without vital signs and she was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about her was available early Saturday.

Toronto police's traffic reconstruction team were in the area throughout the night to investigate.

Few specifics about the vehicle involved in the collision were available, other than that it was white and possibly has front-end damage.

The woman is the 21st pedestrian to be killed by drivers in Toronto this year.