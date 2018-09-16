Canadian charity group steps up with aid after typhoon devastates Philippines

A Canadian charity group is providing much-needed help to those in need in the Philippines after Typhoon Mangkhut devastated the country Saturday.

At least 64 people are dead and dozens more are still missing after a landslide in the storm's aftermath.

Shelterbox was in the country before Mangkhut made landfall, and in the coming days, boxes filled with industrial grade tents for shelter and other emergency supplies will go out to some of the most remote areas in the northern Philippines.

"We have aid stored in the Philippines to help 2,000 families, and then we have other aid in the region that we can bring in if more is needed after that," Stephanie Christensen, executive director of Shelterbox's Canadian branch, told CBC Toronto.

Shelterbox Canada's boxes include essentials like industrial grade tents, water purification, solar lights and much more. (John Sandeman/CBC)

The boxes will include essentials like water purification, solar lights, cooking equipment, blankets and mosquito nets, but Christensen says it's too soon to know if there will be enough to go around.

"The communications are out, the power lines are down, there's still flood waters everywhere, and we haven't really been able to see what the total impact of this storm will be yet," she said.

Christensen added that there has been a surge of online donations to Shelterbox for victims of Mangkhut since Saturday, but they are still in need of more help.

"In the Philippines, in most of the rural areas, people are living in bamboo homes, which means that we're preparing for thousands and thousands of families to have nothing left."