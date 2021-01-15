Some Oakville residents to 'immediately' shelter in basements amid 'active situation': Halton police

Some Oakville residents have been told to seek shelter in their basements amid what police are calling an "active situation" with at least two people barricaded inside a home.

According to tweets from Halton police issued Friday afternoon, Lakeshore Road West is closed from 4th Line to Birch Hill Lane for an ongoing investigation.

Police say they first received a call just before 1:20 pm reporting possible gunfire in the area.

"This situation is ongoing, contained to a residence on Lakeshore Rd. W., and involves at least two barricaded individuals within that residence," police said. "Our crisis negotiators will be working to resolve this safely."

Investigators say there is a "heavy police presence in the area," including officers, the tactical rescue unit, and police dogs.

Appleby College is also currently in a hold and secure, and students and staff are being asked to stay inside until further notice.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.