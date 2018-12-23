Canadian para-cyclist hopes to inspire other people with disabilities to get active

Every year, Shelley Gautier escapes the Canadian winter by heading to St. James City in southern Florida for five months.

But, she's not your typical snowbird. Gautier spends time in warmer climates so she can train outdoors. The Paralympian goes to the gym three or four days a week and rides a bike and trike five days a week.

"It's just a way I can make my body better," she said.

Gautier is hoping she can encourage other people with disabilities to get active by being an example.

In 2001, Gautier suffered a severe head injury in a mountain biking accident. She was in a coma for weeks. Before the accident, she was a physiotherapist, an occupation that has helped to shape her future.

Shelley Gautier founded The Shelley Gautier Para-Sport Foundation in 2014. (Provided by Shelley Gautier)

"I always dreamed of going to the Olympics as a physiotherapist to help people, and now, I'm going to the Olympics as an athlete," she said.

Within a year of the accident, Gautier was back on a bike again. She started to race a few years later on a three-wheeled bicycle, winning silver medals at the Para Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2011 and in Toronto in 2015, and a bronze at 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

'Way for me to get out and ride'

Her motivation is simple.

"It was just a way for me to get out and ride. It's a real motivator to pick up my self-esteem."

Gautier said she wanted to promote the health and well-being of others living with disabilities, and consequently, she created the Shelley Gautier Para-Sport Foundation in 2014.

Initially, the foundation ran programming for people with disabilities in eight cities across Ontario. Now, it focuses on donating equipment to organizations, such as Cycling Canada and Access Ability in Kitchener-Waterloo, to enable them to run their own programming.

"It gets [people] involved in their communities and also gets them fit and socializing," she said.

Foundation helps people get active

The focus, she added, is funding organizations that encourage people to become active right away, as opposed to funding groups dedicated to causes, such as research.

The foundation is run by her partner Alan Greer.

"Most have a difficult time remaining active, which means healthy — physically, mentally and socially," he said.

"Cycling really contributes to that health."

Since its inception, the foundation has helped more than 400 people with disabilities get active.