Meet the Brampton woman who stitched her way to a $100K international fashion prize

Brampton designer Sasha Ruddock, 31, has stitched and sewed her way to a $100,000 international fashion prize.

Ruddock entered a design contest staged by the clothing website SHEIN, called SHEIN X.

Last week, she was crowned the winner, beating 30 designers from around the world. Her label Flaws of Couture, an inclusive brand that celebrates all body sizes, is now featured and sold on the SHEIN website.

Celebrity judge Khloe Kardashian said of Ruddock on the streamed show: "I don't think she's going to let anyone else win this competition but her."

Ruddock spoke to CBC Toronto's' Natalie Kalata about her experience and what inspires her.