Anu Seghal has been waiting anxiously for word since last November about her eight-month-old son's temporary residency application.

After multiple inquiries to Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) with little word back, the permanent resident wonders if a move to Canada was the right choice for her and her family.

"That was my main motive: to move here for a brighter future for my children," said Seghal, 39, who lives in Toronto.

"But I never thought that it would become such a problem."

Seghal got her permanent residency in 2019 and was originally going to immigrate in 2020 until the pandemic delayed those plans. She says she got COVID-19 in India last year and doctors advised her to avoid travel, so she opted to give birth to her son there and further delay her move to Canada.

She finally arrived here this past March, leaving behind her baby and husband, who has yet to apply for residency in Canada, hoping by the time she arrived her son's application would be approved. Last month, she applied for the child's permanent residency, hoping to increase the chances of getting a response.

Immigration lawyers say Seghal's applications should have been easy to expedite on compassionate grounds, but must have fallen through the cracks of a backlogged and inefficient immigration system that's been made worse by COVID-19. As of May, the IRCC states there are roughly 2.2 million citizenship, temporary and permanent residency applications waiting to be processed — about one million more than before the pandemic, according to the Canadian Immigration Lawyer Association (CILA).

Immigration lawyers Ravi Jain, left, and Adrienne Smith, right, say COVID-19 made immigration timelines worse and the system is still trying to catch up. (Jain Immigration Law and Battista Smith Migration Law Group)

"Why would you not issue the visitor visa in the interim so that the family can reunite?" said immigration lawyer Adrienne Smith, who works with Battista Smith Migration Law Group, which is based in Toronto.

According to the IRCC website, the average time to process a temporary visa application for someone from India is a little more than four months.

In an email to CBC News, IRCC spokesperson Nancy Caron says the ministry processes 80 per cent of family sponsorship permanent residency applications within 12 months, and welcomed more than 405,000 new permanent residents just last year. That's the highest annual number of newcomers in Canadian history, IRCC says.

However, Smith says the continued delay in cases like Seghal's will split IRCC workers' attention between answering inquiries and processing applications. She also says lawyers will look to federal court to intervene in especially egregious cases, which can further spread resources thin.

Smith says processing applications in a timely manner would "take the pressure off everyone."

'It's not good enough'

Ravi Jain, a member of the CILA, says immigration lawyers former the group last year to find ways to improve the way Canada processes immigrants. He says if the system is allowed to stay as is, it will continue to let down newcomers and Canadians alike.

"It's not just the reputation to foreigners that I worry about. It's also resulting in people losing faith in our immigration system."

In her emailed statement, Caron says during the pandemic IRCC "prioritized the processing of temporary resident visas for essential workers" and for reuniting families, but.has since shifted back to standard processing times

Caron states IRCC is using $85 million in extra federal funding,to reduce application backlogs by hiring new processing staff and digitizing applications, among other measures. That's on top of the $2.1 billion the Trudeau government committed to help process and settle new permanent residents over the next five years.

However, Jain says there needs to be greater transparency in IRCC processing times, applications, and reasons for refusals, a plan to prepare for emergencies like COVID-19, and more accountability on the eroding communication standards on applications.

"It's not good enough to say. ..' We're spending all this money. We're hiring all these people. Why isn't that good enough?' Well, it's not good enough because you've got a [backlog of two million applications], and you guys didn't pivot, and you're in charge."

Looking for answers

Meanwhile, Seghal says the separation from her son has led to a diagnosis of depression. She says she's taking medication to treat it and is looking into counselling. She says she's also considering legal advice and help from immigration consultants to find the best way to move forward.

She wonders what would have happened if she'd been able to give birth in Canada, or if she would have made the same choices knowing that bringing her family to their new home would be such a struggle.

"I don't think I would have had the courage ... to come here if I had known my infant would not be able to come."