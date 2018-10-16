Skip to Main Content
Alleged shark tank skinny-dipper set to appear in court today
David Weaver, 37, is facing three charges after allegedly hopping into a shark tank at Ripley's Aquarium last October.

A British Columbia man accused of skinny dipping with the sharks at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto is due in court today.

On October 12, 2018, David Weaver allegedly took off his clothes, hopped a security barrier and jumped into the "dangerous lagoon" of the aquarium. 

Officials say he then spent several minutes swimming in the 2.9-million litre tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels as a crowd looked on. 

He then allegedly fled the aquarium before officers arrived. 

A nude swimmer dove into the shark tank in Toronto’s Ripley’s Aquarium. No marine animals were harmed, but Toronto Police said the stunt was "extremely dangerous." 0:55

Toronto police said Weaver had assaulted and seriously injured a man two hours earlier that night outside Medieval Times, a dinner and show attraction.

He's charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under five-thousand dollars and mischief interfering with property.

Provincial police arrested Weaver four days after his alleged swim in Thunder Bay, Ont. during a vehicle stop. 

