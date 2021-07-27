Police rule teenager's death in North York restaurant fire a homicide

Toronto police say the death of a man following a restaurant fire in North York is being investigated as a homicide.

Shahriyar Safarian, 18, died in hospital shortly after sustaining "obvious injuries" in a fire at the Slam Grill Restaurant & Bar on Keele Street, according to police.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on July 10, according to police, who say it was "deliberately set."

Police have released no information yet about possible suspects or motives.