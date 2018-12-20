3 sexual assaults near York University trigger warning by police

Police are warning the public about a cluster of sexual assaults that happened near York University between October and December.

The first incident happened in the evening of Oct. 24, near Murray Ross Parkway and Sentinel Road.

In a release sent out Thursday, police say a 20-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted.

"The woman was able to fight off her attacker and escape," the release says.

In the evening of Oct. 31, near Cook and Sentinel roads, a woman, 22, was grabbed from behind and assaulted. She was able to break free and run.

The latest assault happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., near Finch Avenue West and Fountainhead Park.

A 22-year-old woman was grabbed from behind. Police say the suspect held a knife to her throat and threatened her before sexually assaulting her.

She then broke free and ran to get help, police said.

In each case, the suspect is described as in his early 20's and around 177 cm tall. In two instances the suspect is described as being clean shaven with short, black hair and having "full" or "thick" lips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).