Toronto man facing 2 charges for alleged sexual assaults on TTC subway

A Toronto man faces charges for two alleged sexual assaults on the TTC last month, police said Friday.

The 51-year-old was arrested yesterday, police said in a news release.

The alleged incidents reportedly happened on the subway on January 3 and January 16, 2020.

The two victims were seated at the time of the alleged assaults, police said.

Investigators were alerted by the two victims and a witness after a social media post that documented the aftermath of one of the alleged incidents was shared widely online.

The accused is scheduled to appear at Old City Hall Court on March 19.

Anyone with potentially valuable information about the alleged sexual assaults is asked to contact police.