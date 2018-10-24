Teen girl sexually assaulted on TTC bus in Scarborough

The Toronto police are looking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the sexual assault of a teenage girl on a TTC bus in early October.

Police say that a 15-year-old girl was riding on a bus near Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road when a man got on and stood behind her.

He began sexually assaulting her, she pushed him off, and he continued to assault her, they say.

According to the police, the teenager screamed and the man fled. The incident took place on Oct. 2. early in the morning.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s or 40s, with a heavy build and short, black, wavy hair.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300.