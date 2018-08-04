Skip to Main Content
Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on TTC bus

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on TTC bus

Toronto police have made an arrest in the investigation of sexual assault on board a TTC bus earlier this week that reportedly took place during the rush-hour commute.

49-year-old charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with probation

CBC News ·
Police say the assault took place on a northbound bus in the area of Bathurst and Dupont streets not far from The Annex neighbourhood. (Felix Poon)

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC bus earlier this week that reportedly took place during the rush-hour commute.

Police say the assault took place on a northbound bus in the area of Bathurst and Dupont streets, not far from The Annex neighbourhood.

A 25-year-old woman boarded the bus at approximately 5:45 p.m. and walked past a man who proceeded to assault her, police said in a release Friday.

A 49-year-old Toronto man has been charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with probation. 

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us