Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on TTC bus

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC bus earlier this week that reportedly took place during the rush-hour commute.

Police say the assault took place on a northbound bus in the area of Bathurst and Dupont streets, not far from The Annex neighbourhood.

A 25-year-old woman boarded the bus at approximately 5:45 p.m. and walked past a man who proceeded to assault her, police said in a release Friday.

A 49-year-old Toronto man has been charged with sexual assault and failing to comply with probation.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.