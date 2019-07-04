Man, 22, facing 5 charges after police say teen sexually assaulted on Aurora path

A Newmarket man is facing five charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teen as she walked along a popular path in Aurora last month.

Police were called to the area of John West Way and Wellington Street shortly before the noon hour on June 24 for reports that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted.

According to investigators, the teen was walking on a trail behind the Aurora Town Hall when a man she did not know approached her and tried to strike up a conversation. She tried to walk away, but the man sexually assaulted her, York Regional Police Det.-Sgt. Simon James told reporters last week.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, according to James. The teen was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Days later, police released a composite image of their suspect. On Wednesday, police said they arrested their suspect as a result of tips from the community.

On Thursday, they said a 22-year-old man from Newmarket has been charged with:

aggravated sexual assault

assault with a weapon

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon

sexual interference person under 16

The accused was scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Thursday.

Police also said they've arrested a second person, a 32-year-old Newmarket man, and charged him with accessory after the fact.

Investigators continue to probe the incident and are looking to speak to anyone who may have information. Specifically, they would like to speak with someone who was jogging on the trail, as well as a young woman with blond hair who was approached by the suspect after getting off York Transit bus number 1088 that day.

Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.