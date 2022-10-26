Police investigating sexual assault of tween girls

Toronto police are investigating a sexual assault at Sentinel Park, in between the Downsview and the Jane and Finch neighbourhoods.

According to police, two girls — one 10 and the other 11 — were playing on Tuesday, when a man riding a black bicycle came over to them and sexually assaulted them.

Police have not shared any specifics on the assault, although sexual assault covers anything from unwanted grabbing or kissing to rape.

Police say the suspect is described as a man between 40- and 60-years-old. The police release describes him as six feet tall with hazel eyes and a medium build.

They say he was wearing a dark-green sweater with a hood and black pants when he was last spotted, and he was wearing a grey-and-white backpack.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7474 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.