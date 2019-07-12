Police seeking 2 men after woman 'violently dragged' in sexual assault incident

Toronto Police have released a photo of two men suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the stairwell of a downtown condominium in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was entering an elevator in a condo when two men entered behind her, pulled a gun on her and robbed her of her cellphone.

The woman was then "violently dragged" out of the elevator, according to police, and sexually assaulted in a stairwell nearby.

Both men then went to the underground parking garage and fled in a vehicle.

Police describe both men as in their early 20's, about 5'8''- 5'10 in height with a medium build.

The first suspect was wearing a navy blue or black baseball cap with a white symbol on front, black short sleeve shirt with vertical white stripes, blue jeans, and white Gucci brand sneakers and Gucci sunglasses.

The second suspect was wearing a brown and beige, camouflaged, hooded sweat shirt, black baggy pants, and dark coloured shoes.

Police say the suspects fled in a grey or silver coloured four-door Mazda that had damage to the rear passenger side bumper that may have been secured with black tape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.