Police seeking 2 men after woman 'violently dragged' in sexual assault incident
Toronto

Toronto Police are looking for two suspects after a woman was sexually assaulted in a stairwell of a downtown condominium building Wednesday afternoon. 

Victim was held at gun point before being pulled out of elevator, sexually assaulted

CBC News ·
Police are looking for these two men after a woman was violently dragged and sexually assaulted in a stairwell in a downtown condo building Wednesday afternoon. (Toronto Police. )

Toronto Police have released a photo of two men suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in the stairwell of a downtown condominium in the Bathurst Street and King Street West area Wednesday afternoon. 

Police say a 19-year-old woman was entering an elevator in a condo when two men entered behind her, pulled a gun on her and robbed her of her cellphone. 

The woman was then "violently dragged" out of the elevator, according to police, and sexually assaulted in a stairwell nearby. 

Both men then went to the underground parking garage and fled in a vehicle. 

Police describe both men as in their early 20's, about 5'8''- 5'10 in height with a medium build.

The first suspect was wearing a navy blue or black baseball cap with a white symbol on front, black short sleeve shirt with vertical white stripes, blue jeans, and white Gucci brand sneakers and Gucci sunglasses. 

The second suspect was wearing a brown and beige, camouflaged, hooded sweat shirt, black baggy pants, and dark coloured shoes. 

Police say the suspects fled in a grey or silver coloured four-door Mazda that had damage to the rear passenger side bumper that may have been secured with black tape. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers. 

