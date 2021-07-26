Toronto police seek help identifying suspect in sexual assault

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman.

Police say the assault happened in the morning of July 4. That's when a woman was walking around Rouge River Drive, north of Sheppard Avenue East, when a stranger approached and sexually assaulted her, according to investigators. \

Police previously described the man as 40 years old, brown, and standing six foot, four inches tall.

At the time, police said he was wearing a green hoodie with some white words on the front. He had on "a very thin necklace made from white string and small orange beads that wrapped twice around his neck."

Police have now released a composite sketch to help with the search.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.