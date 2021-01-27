Girl, 12, sexually assaulted in Mississauga park, police say

Peel police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last week in a Mississauga park.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said the girl and her younger sibling were in a park near apartment buildings at Bodmin Drive and Truscott Drive at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

For a brief of period of time, a man sat on a park bench near the girl before he sexually assaulted her, police said. The man fled the area on foot and headed towards a plaza nearby.

"The victim did not sustain any physical injuries as a result of the assault," police said in the release.

Police described the suspect as a white male, of average height and a stocky build.

He is said to have uncut brown hair that is long on top, with brown eyes, no facial hair and thick eyebrows. He was wearing a black hooded sweater with a pocket in front, brown track pants, black face mask and black running shoes.

Peel police are urging anyone with information to call their special victims unit at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3460, or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).