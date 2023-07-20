Man, 54, arrested for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting homeless woman he offered to help

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted an "underhoused" woman to whom he had offered help, Toronto police say.

The man approached the woman around 11 p.m. on July 18 near the intersection of Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West, police said in a news release Thursday.

The man offered to drive her to his home where he told her she could have a shower, a bite to eat and a place to sleep for the night, police said.

"At the home, the man watched the woman undress for a shower," the release said. "The man then gave the woman something to eat and drink that contained a noxious substance."

Police allege the woman woke up to find herself being sexually assaulted.

"A sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration," police said.

The man later drove the woman back in a white Honda Accord with the Ontario license plate number CEAL797.

Ali Jassim Aboda, 54, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual assault and administer drug overcome resistance.

Police said investigators fear there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.