Police seek Brampton suspect who sexually assaulted victim after breaking into her home

Peel police say a victim was sexually assaulted in her Brampton residence, in the area of Massey Street and Mallard Crescent, early Sunday morning.

According to police, the suspect broke into the victim's home, confronted her, sexually assaulted her, then fled the scene.

Investigators from the Special Victims Unit are now seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect involved in the investigation.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old male, black, average height, medium build, bald, with a small moustache and goatee, Peel police say.

He was last seen wearing a black zip up sweater and jeans, police add.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Special Victim's Unit at 905-453–2121, ext. 3460.