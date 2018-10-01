Police warn public after woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint in North York

An 18-year-old woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at knifepoint in North York on Sunday evening, Toronto police say in a warning to the public.

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspect.

At 8:30 p.m., police said the woman was walking on Beecroft Road, in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West, when a man approached her, brandished a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The woman freed herself from the man but suffered minor injuries in the struggle, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. The woman was not stabbed, she added.

"She was able to flee from him," Douglas-Cook said on Monday.

The man fled but it is unknown which direction he was headed, Douglas-Cook said.

Public urged to be aware of surroundings

"We're asking people to be vigilant and keep their eyes out so if they do, in fact, see someone who looks to be the person that we describe and then they call us and hopefully we can find him," she said.

"It was dark. We are asking people to just be aware of their surroundings and just be cautious in the area."

Officers are looking for security camera video, she said. The knife was not recovered.

Police describe the suspect as six feet tall, about 30 to 40 years old, and clean shaven. He was wearing a black Tilley-style hat and carrying a white shopping bag. No other details were released.

Anyone who may have relevant information is urged to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).