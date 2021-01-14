Former Taekwondo Canada coach found guilty of sex-related offences involving students

A former Taekwondo Canada coach has been found guilty of sexual assault and other sex-related offences involving a teenage student.

Shin Wook Lim pleaded not guilty to 15 charges involving two female students, including sexual assault and sexual interference.

Today's verdict relates to 10 of the counts, all involving one complainant who trained with Lim at Black Belt World in Toronto.

The court is set to hear submissions next week on whether some of those charges should be stayed.

The remaining charges, which relate to the other complainant, are being tried separately later this year.

Neither complainant can be identified due to a publication ban.