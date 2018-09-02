Skip to Main Content
Police search for man alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman outside Kennedy station

Police search for man alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman outside Kennedy station

The victim, 40, was lying unconscious outside the station at time of alleged assault

The victim, 40, was lying unconscious outside the station at time of alleged assault

Toronto police say a man sexually assaulted a woman who was lying unconscious outside of Kennedy subway station on Saturday. (CBC)

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside of Kennedy subway station Saturday evening. 

Police say a 40-year-old woman was lying unconscious outside of the station when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her in front of several passersby. 

A witness attempted to stop the man by yelling at him, but he casually walked away, police add. 

The suspect is described as 60 years old, six-feet, two-inches tall with pale white skin, a large build and short white hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt tucked into black casual pants, black shoes with worn soles and a fedora-style beige-and-white hat. 

Investigators say there are many people who witnessed the incident and are asking for them to contact police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers. 

