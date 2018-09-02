Police search for man alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman outside Kennedy station

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside of Kennedy subway station Saturday evening.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was lying unconscious outside of the station when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her in front of several passersby.

A witness attempted to stop the man by yelling at him, but he casually walked away, police add.

The suspect is described as 60 years old, six-feet, two-inches tall with pale white skin, a large build and short white hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt tucked into black casual pants, black shoes with worn soles and a fedora-style beige-and-white hat.

Investigators say there are many people who witnessed the incident and are asking for them to contact police or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.