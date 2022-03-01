Hockey coach faces new sex assault charges after 2nd victim comes forward in York Region

A 40-year-old hockey coach and teacher in York Region is facing new charges of sexual assault after previously being charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a victim as young as eight years old.

In February, Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee of Whitchurch-Stouffville was charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 after York Regional Police learned of a victim who had allegedly been assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons.

The assaults took place from 2016 to 2022, beginning when the boy was eight, police said at the time.

Police now say that days after the initial charges were announced, investigators received new information about a second victim, aged 10, who also reported being sexually assaulted at Haliburton Hockey Haven, where Lee has worked as a camp director since 2016.

Lee now faces a fifth charge of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under the age of 16.

In addition to working at the camp, police say Lee is also a teacher with the York Region District School Board, where he has coached sports. He has also instructed at the Markham Tennis Club, they say.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

They are also reminding the public that sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature and that there is no statute of limitations for sexual offenders, so charges can be laid well after an assault takes place.