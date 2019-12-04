Man working as tutor and pastor charged with sex assault involving girl, 11

Toronto police say a man who has spent years working as both a tutor and a pastor is facing sex charges involving an 11-year-old girl.

They allege the incidents took place between 2015 and 2017 while the man was tutoring the young girl.

Ki-Jin Kim, 61, faces one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say their investigation is ongoing as they believe there may be other victims.

They say Kim is currently a pastor at a church in the North York area, and has previously worked as a Sunday school volunteer and assistant pastor at other Toronto-area churches.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.